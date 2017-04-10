Accused of fleeing scene of crash, killing pedestrian, witnesses say suspect ran her over “numerous times”

MILWAUKEE — A Watertown woman has been criminally charged, accused of killing a pedestrian after a hit-and-run crash — and witnesses told investigators the suspect ran the victim over “numerous times” while trying to flee the scene.

It all began at 92nd and Capitol Drive on April 6th.

28-year-old Shaniece Davis of Watertown faces the following charges:

Second degree reckless homicide

Hit-and-run — attended vehicle

A criminal complaint indicates the initial crash happened at 92nd and Capitol, and a minute later, there was a crash involving a pedestrian at 92nd and Lisbon. An SUV was located at the first scene — and the driver’s son had to be taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They indicated they had been struck by a black SUV which fled the scene.

A black SUV was located at the second scene, along with a white van which had been struck. Investigators learned Carol Daniel, a pedestrian, had been struck by the SUV. She died at the hospital.

The complaint indicates investigators spoke with a witness, who said he saw the black SUV collide with another SUV at 92nd and Capitol. The witness said the striking SUV then fled the scene at a high rate of speed — and the witness said he followed in his vehicle. He said he saw the striking SUV disregard a red light at 92nd and Lisbon and collide with the white van before striking Daniel, who was in a crosswalk, headed northbound across Lisbon.

The witness said the driver of the suspect vehicle “drove backwards and forwards four to five times in an attempt to dislodge the victim” from under the SUV “and flee from the scene,” the complaint says. The witness said he grabbed the bumper to try to prevent the SUV from going over the victim, and another man tried to break the driver’s side window to get the suspect out.

When the suspect came out of the vehicle, the complaint indicates she said: “My brakes didn’t work.”

Another witness told investigators he was at work in the area near 92nd and Lisbon when he saw a vehicle hit the pedestrian. This witness also said the driver of the striking vehicle “drove back and forth over the victim numerous times in an attempt to dislodge the victim and flee.” This witness said he grabbed a concrete block and placed it under the tire to prevent the vehicle from moving.

He said when the suspect exited her vehicle, she “lit a cigarette and made calls on her phone,” never checking on the victim.

An autopsy revealed Daniel died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

When Davis was arrested, the complaint indicates she admitted she was driving the black SUV, but said “her brakes didn’t work.” She said she “didn’t know anyone was under her vehicle until she got out,” and told investigators she did not have insurance.

Davis made her initial appearance in court in this case on April 10th. A preliminary hearing was set for April 18th. Cash bond has been set at $50,000.

43.084986 -88.027764