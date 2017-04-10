× Frank Jude Jr. arrested; accused of damaging property inside Milwaukee business

MILWAUKEE — Frank Jude Jr., a man who was beaten by Milwaukee police officers more than a decade ago, who later settled with the city for $2 million, was arrested Saturday, April 8th.

According to police, Jude was arrested in connection to a damage to property incident that happened on Saturday, April 8th around 10:30 p.m. in a business located on Teutonia Avenue near Roosevelt Drive.

Police say Jude was seen throwing merchandise and damaging property inside. He was arrested at the scene.

The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for potential charges of Damage to Property, Disorderly Conduct, and Bail Jumping.

Jude was severely beaten by off-duty Milwaukee police officers outside a home in Bay View in 2004. Three officers were eventually sentenced to prison.

Jude settled with the city for $2 million.