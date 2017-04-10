× Green Bay Packers preseason schedule features opener at Lambeau, 3 games against NFC teams

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ preseason schedule features an opener at Lambeau Field and three games against NFC teams.

The preliminary schedule was communicated by the National Football League on Monday, April 10th:

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Aug. 10-13 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES TBA Packers TV Network Aug. 17-21 at Washington Redskins TBA Packers TV Network Aug. 24-27 at Denver Broncos TBA Packers TV Network Aug. 31 LOS ANGELES RAMS TBA Packers TV Network

Specific dates and times are TBA.

