Green Bay Packers preseason schedule features opener at Lambeau, 3 games against NFC teams

Posted 4:06 pm, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 04:27PM, April 10, 2017

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ preseason schedule features an opener at Lambeau Field and three games against NFC teams.

The preliminary schedule was communicated by the National Football League on Monday, April 10th:

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV
Aug. 10-13 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES TBA Packers TV Network
Aug. 17-21 at Washington Redskins TBA Packers TV Network
Aug. 24-27 at Denver Broncos TBA Packers TV Network
Aug. 31 LOS ANGELES RAMS TBA Packers TV Network

Specific dates and times are TBA.

