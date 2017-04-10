Green Bay Packers preseason schedule features opener at Lambeau, 3 games against NFC teams
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ preseason schedule features an opener at Lambeau Field and three games against NFC teams.
The preliminary schedule was communicated by the National Football League on Monday, April 10th:
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Aug. 10-13
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|TBA
|Packers TV Network
|Aug. 17-21
|at Washington Redskins
|TBA
|Packers TV Network
|Aug. 24-27
|at Denver Broncos
|TBA
|Packers TV Network
|Aug. 31
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|TBA
|Packers TV Network
Specific dates and times are TBA.
CLICK HERE for more on the preseason schedule via Packers.com.