South Milwaukee man pleads guilty in connection with June 2015 crash that killed 2 bicyclists

Posted 5:31 pm, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:36PM, April 10, 2017

WAUKESHA COUNTY — 22-year-old Brett Hartley of South Milwaukee, accused of hitting two bicyclists with his vehicle — killing them, has reached a plea deal in the case against him.

In court on Monday, April 10th, Hartley pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Brett Hartley

He’ll be sentenced on June 22nd.

The crash happened on June 6th, 2015. Prosecutors say Hartley hit and fatally injured two close friends and co-workers who were training for an Iron Man — 45-year-old Paul Brown of Franklin and 54-year-old Anthony Oliver of Oak Creek.

Muskego police released the 911 recordings — which included the voice of Hartley:

Dispatch: “Muskego 911, what’s your emergency?”

Caller: “Paramedics please. I fell asleep behind the wheel and I hit two bikers.”

Dispatch: “Okay. Okay. Hold on a minute. Just hold on, okay?”

Caller: “They were biking and then ah… I, I fell asleep and I woke up and then I hit two people.”

Paul Brown and Tony Oliver

Paul Brown and Tony Oliver

Brett Hartley

In addition to Hartley calling for help himself, Muskego dispatch answered several 911 calls from witnesses that morning.

Dispatch: “Can you get up next to the second patient for me?”

Witness: “No, I’m, I’m actually, have to watch traffic. There’s other people over there. They’re administering CPR to one right now.”

Dispatch: “They are?”

Despite administering aid, one of the bicyclists died at the scene. The other was taken to Froedtert Hospital where he passed away.

Muskego

Related stories