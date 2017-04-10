Teachers: Win your class a falcon-naming field trip — but how?

MILWAUKEE -- This spring, peregrine falcon chicks are expected to hatch at the We Energies power plants. Cathy Schulze joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Teachers: Win your class a falcon-naming field trip!

Attention teachers: Your class could win a field trip to a peregrine falcon banding and name the chicks! We’re looking for classes in grades 3-6 to enter a poster contest.

This spring, peregrine falcon chicks are expected to hatch at four of our power plants (fingers crossed). When the chicks are about three weeks old, they’ll be given wildlife bands. Your class could win a unique opportunity to see this endangered species up close, and our foundation will help fund your trip!

Winning classes also will get:

• An education classroom visit from our peregrine manager prior to the banding field trip

• $250 reimbursement from the We Energies Foundation for field trip transportation expenses

How to enter: Create a poster about peregrine falcons and send us a picture of the finished product. Classes will find plenty of falcon facts on our website: www.we-energies.com/falcons. Points will be given for creativity, and to those who highlight We Energies falcon recovery efforts! We may share your creations on our social media channels. And the best of the best will win a falcon field trip.