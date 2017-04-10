× Waukesha police seek suspect after robbery at Clark gas station on Grand Avenue

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are seeking a suspect after the Clark gas station on Grand Avenue was robbed on Monday morning, April 10th.

It happened shortly before 9:00 a.m.

Police said the suspect entered the gas station on Grand Avenue near Williams Street and implied a weapon while demanding money from the clerk.

The suspect was able to get away with cash, and fled the scene prior to police arrival. He is described as a black man with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waukesha police.