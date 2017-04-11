× 24 families displaced after apartment fire in Beaver Dam; 7 taken to hospital

DODGE COUNTY — Firefighters on Tuesday morning, April 11th were called out to the scene of an apartment building fire on Lakecrest Drive in the City of Beaver Dam. Officials say 24 families were displaced as a result of the fire.

Crews were called to the scene around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, they encountered heavy smoke conditions on the second floor of the 24-unit apartment building. They also observed several people hanging out windows on the second floor.

After fire crews made several rescues they attacked the fire with three hose lines — and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Seven people were transported to Beaver Dam Community Hospital. One firefighter was also injured when he was bitten by a dog he was rescuing.

The cause of the fire is under routine investigation by the Beaver Dam Police and Fire Dept. There is no damage estimate yet.

The fire was confined to one apartment, however, there was a considerable amount of smoke damage throughout the building.

Officials say the building is uninhabitable and 24 families were affected. The Red Cross is tending to the needs of those displaced.

Beaver Dam Firefighters were assisted on the scene by mutual aid from Burnette, Columbus, Fox Lake, Horicon, Juneau, Lowell, and Waupun Fire Departments. And EMS units from Horicon, Lifestar, Mayville, and Sun Prairie. Dodge County DECERT, Emergency Management, and Sheriffs also on scene.