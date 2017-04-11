× “Beat me like an animal:” Alleged attacker rips off Muslim woman’s hijab, cuts her with knife on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE — An early morning attack: the victim, a Muslim woman walking home from prayer. Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News they are investigating the crime that occurred near South 13th and Layton. The incident happened Monday morning, April 10th around 6 a.m. — and the victim was just released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The details of the crime have some in the Islamic community saying it was a hate crime.

Walking home from early morning prayer at the mosque, a small frail worshiper told police a tale of terror.

“I said to myself, I am going to die today for sure. So he gets up from the car and told me to come here,” said the woman who was attacked.

The woman, who does not want her identity to be shared, says a car pulled up alongside her.

“And one man came from a car,” she said.

That man wanted only one thing: to remove the woman’s hijab, or head scarf.

“He said to take my hijab, my scarf. I tried to fight him; don’t take my hijab you know, so he threw me on the floor then he beat me like an animal,” said the victim.

The attacker was able to pull the scarf off. Blood stains remain.

The woman says the attacker threw her to the sidewalk, then stepped down on her head repeatedly. She described him taking out a knife to cut her jacket and her arm.

“Certainly we’re scared for our community members. As an Islamic community we want to make sure our community is always safe. The initial reaction is shock,” said Munjed Ahmad, Islamic Society of Milwaukee.

Those at the Islamic Center will discuss having security patrols on nearby streets. At this point, they believe this to be a hate crime.

“Nothing was stolen, there was no robbery; her valuables remain with her. The only motive we can think of because everything stayed with her and this individual went straight for her scarf is a hate crime.

Taking the scarf from the woman’s head, those from the community are glad the attacker didn’t take more. He did not take her life.

The victim somehow made it home, not far from the crime. That’s where she had a seizure and was taken to the hospital. She says during the beating the attacker was calling her names and swearing at her.

Milwaukee police say they are investigating and there is no suspect in custody at this time.