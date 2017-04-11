“He’s going out in a blaze of glory:” Former neighbor speaks out as court docs detail Jakubowski’s criminal past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JANESVILLE -- A manhunt involving hundreds of law enforcement, now stretching across the country, has been ongoing for a week for Joseph Jakubowski, and on Tuesday, April 11th, new criminal charges were filed against the man accused of stealing 18 firearms from a gun store in Janesville before setting his vehicle ablaze, mailing a manifesto to President Donald Trump -- and vanishing. A reward for information leading to his arrest has been doubled, as FOX6 News learned more about Jakubowski's past.

The FBI on April 11th announced the reward for information leading to an arrest in this case has increased to $20,000 -- and the below NEW CHARGES were filed against him in connection with the alleged theft at Armageddon Supplies gun shop on April 4th:

Burglary -- arm self with dangerous weapon

Theft -- Written lease - special facts

Possession of burglarious tools

This, as FOX6 News learned more about Jakubowski's criminal past, and spoke with a former neighbor, who said he remembers Jakubowski well.

In early 2008, Jakubowski was alleged to have been involved in a pair of violent incidents at his old apartment near Washington and Ravine in Janesville.

"He seemed to be quite the troublemaker -- always drinking, causing problems, flying around the neighborhood," Frank Taormino said.

Taormino said he nearly got into a fight with Jakubowski over how fast he would drive.

"I'm like, 'I don't appreciate the way you're flying around the neighborhood.' He told me to mind my own business. I said 'this is my business. These are my children,'" Taormino said.

According to court records, Jakubowski did get physical with his ex-girlfriend in January of 2008. She told police that while she was trying to get her belongings, she was "pushed, kicked, slapped, struck with a closed fist, shoved, had her head banged, and her hair was pulled."

Just two months later, new charges were filed. Janesville police said when an officer tried to stop Jakubowski for having a suspended registration, he took off -- pulling into the driveway of his apartment. During a struggle with the officer, he "grabbed the officer's gun and holster with both hands." Eventually, three officers were able to arrest him.

"He put up a fight. I remember that. It lasted 10 to 15 minutes," Taormino said.

Taormino said he worries Jakubowski's next confrontation with police will be far worse.

"I don't think he's going to jail. I think he's going out in a blaze of glory, honestly," Taormino said.

Authorities say Jakubowski might have altered his appearance by shaving his head and facial hair. They have sent out photo enhancements of what that could look like: