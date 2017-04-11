Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There's a new restaurant opening this week -- bringing a different kind of ethnic food to Milwaukee. Valhalla specializes in Scandinavian food and drink. Carl spent the morning checking it out for us.

About Valhalla (website)

In Norse mythology, Valhalla is a majestic, enormous hall, ruled over by the god Odin. In downtown Milwaukee, it's a Nordic Tap House, featuring Scandinavian food and drink served in a historic Milwaukee building with exposed cream city brick, aquavit cocktails on tap and a warm and inviting atmosphere. Limited food menu available now, full menu will be released during our grand opening Saturday April 15th!

