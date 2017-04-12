× “Concerned,” WI Congressional delegation sends letter to Pres. Trump admin. to address milk exports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wisconsin’s entire Congressional delegation is asking President Donald Trump’s administration to act on the Canadian trade barriers that have put local dairy farmers at risk.

Grassland Dairy, a milk processor, told 75 Wisconsin farmers it could no longer purchase their milk because a Canadian policy has removed the demand for imported American milk.

In a letter, the lawmakers urge President Trump to bring Canada into compliance with its trade commitments.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin farmers are racing to find a new processor by the end of April, or risk going out of business entirely.

Below is the letter spearheaded by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Congressman Sean Duffy, co-signed by the entire Wisconsin Congressional delegation: