Investigators 'actively pursuing' 125+ tips in search for burglary suspect Joseph Jakubowski

JANESVILLE — Investigators working to find wanted burglary suspect Joseph Jakubowski say as of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12th approximately 650 tips have been received via tips lines. Officials say they are actively pursuing more than 125 of those tips.

Jakubowski is considered “armed and dangerous.” He is suspected of stealing guns and threatening attacks in an anti-government manifesto sent to the White House earlier this month. But nobody has seen Jakubowski since Tuesday, April 4th.

Jakubowski faces the following charges, filed Tuesday out of Rock County:

Burglary — arm self with dangerous weapon

Theft — Written lease – special facts

Possession of burglarious tools

Direct sightings of Jakubowski should be called into 911 immediately. General tips and historical information can be reported to the FBI Tip Line: 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line: 608-757-7911. As a reminder, the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the successful location of Joseph A. Jakubowski.