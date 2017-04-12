Rock County officials thank community for support during Jakubowski investigation

ROCK COUNTY — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Janesville Police Department, and other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are extending their appreciation for the support from the community during the active search for Joseph Jakubowski.

According to a news release, since the early morning hours of Thursday, April 6th, investigators have been working around the clock on the Jakubowski case. During that time, they have received a multitude of generous donations from local businesses, community groups and individuals in an effort to provide nourishment and refreshments to the more than 150 law enforcement personnel assigned to the case.

Officials say the donations have included entire meals given by restaurants or grocery stores, as well as food and beverages donated by local retailers. Local families have also contributed purchased meals, gift cards and cash donations towards feeding the investigators.

Handmade cards, notes and drawings have been sent from community members expressing their thanks to all the law enforcement personnel working on the investigation.

“The messages have been very heartwarming and provide a real morale boost to everyone,” said the news release.

In addition, officers have received words of thanks and encouragement from those they see in the community.

“We are so grateful to be part of a community that so positively supports law enforcement,” the news release states.

Investigators say as of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12th approximately 650 tips have been received via tips lines. Officials say they are actively pursuing more than 125 of those tips.

Jakubowski is considered “armed and dangerous.” He is suspected of stealing guns and threatening attacks in an anti-government manifesto sent to the White House earlier this month. But nobody has seen Jakubowski since Tuesday, April 4th.

Jakubowski faces the following charges, filed Tuesday out of Rock County:

Burglary — arm self with dangerous weapon

Theft — Written lease – special facts

Possession of burglarious tools

Direct sightings of Jakubowski should be called into 911 immediately. General tips and historical information can be reported to the FBI Tip Line: 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line: 608-757-7911. As a reminder, the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the successful location of Joseph A. Jakubowski.