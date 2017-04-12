× Twin Lakes woman accused of running over boyfriend, who died at the hospital

KENOSHA — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department say a Twin Lakes woman is accused of running over her boyfriend, who died after this incident.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11th on 110th Street in the Town of Randall in Kenosha County.

Sheriff’s officials said 38-year-old Brian Engelhart of Waukegan, Illinois was found severely injured in the roadway — with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. He died at the hospital.

A 29-year-old Twin Lakes woman, the victim’s girlfriend, was taken into custody.

The crash remains under investigation.

