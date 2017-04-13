LIVE VIDEO: White House briefing after US drops largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

146,000 garbage disposals RECALLED because metal parts can fly off during use

Posted 11:07 am, April 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:11AM, April 13, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen are recalling about 146,000 garbage disposals because metal parts inside could fly off during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 22 customers have reported metal components flying out of disposals.

Three people have been hit by metal, but no injuries have been reported.

The disposals were sold at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards, and plumbing supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites from December 2015 through March 2017 for between $80 and $370 for ¾ horsepower models and $100 and $450 for one horsepower models.

If you have a recalled model, you should stop using it immediately and call the manufacturer for a free replacement.

Recalled brands, model numbers and serial numbers are listed below. The disposal housings were sold in silver, gray, black and blue and have the brand name printed on them. The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label on the bottom or side of the disposals.

Brand Model No. Model No. Location Description Serial No. (starting with)
Barracuda 681-4001 Side 3/4 HP Disposer 1L5, 1M5, or 1A6
Franke FWD75BR Bottom 3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer 1M5, or “6” in the third position
FWD75R Bottom 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
FWD100R Bottom 1 HP Waste Disposer
Frigidaire FGDI753DMS Side Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer ZF, or “G” in the second position
FPDI103DMS Side Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer
FPDI758DMS Side Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
Gemline GLCD300SS Side Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal 1L5
Kenmore 587-70351E Bottom 3/4 HP Disposal ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position
587-70361E Bottom 3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal
587-70413E Bottom 1 HP Garbage Disposal
Kitcheneater KE1CORD Side 1 HP Garbage Disposal 1A7, or “6” in the third position
KE34CORD Side 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal
Luxart LXFIN1C Side Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
LXFIN34C Side Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer
Moen GX75C Bottom GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal 1M5, or “6” in the third position
GX100C Bottom GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal
GXL1000C Bottom GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal
Stream33 S33WC1WC Side 1 HP Garbage Disposal 1L5
Waste King 9980 Bottom Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer 1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
9980TC Bottom Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
L-8000 Bottom Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
L-8000TC Bottom Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
9950 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
9900TC Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
L-3300 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
L-5000TC Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
A1SPC Bottom Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer
PM3SL-3BMT Bottom  Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
PM4SL-3BMT Bottom Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
FDL-3300 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
FDL-8000 Bottom Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer