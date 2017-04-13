146,000 garbage disposals RECALLED because metal parts can fly off during use
MILWAUKEE — Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen are recalling about 146,000 garbage disposals because metal parts inside could fly off during use.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 22 customers have reported metal components flying out of disposals.
Three people have been hit by metal, but no injuries have been reported.
The disposals were sold at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards, and plumbing supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites from December 2015 through March 2017 for between $80 and $370 for ¾ horsepower models and $100 and $450 for one horsepower models.
If you have a recalled model, you should stop using it immediately and call the manufacturer for a free replacement.
Recalled brands, model numbers and serial numbers are listed below. The disposal housings were sold in silver, gray, black and blue and have the brand name printed on them. The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label on the bottom or side of the disposals.
|Brand
|Model No.
|Model No. Location
|Description
|Serial No. (starting with)
|Barracuda
|681-4001
|Side
|3/4 HP Disposer
|1L5, 1M5, or 1A6
|Franke
|FWD75BR
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer
|1M5, or “6” in the third position
|FWD75R
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|FWD100R
|Bottom
|1 HP Waste Disposer
|Frigidaire
|FGDI753DMS
|Side
|Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|ZF, or “G” in the second position
|FPDI103DMS
|Side
|Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer
|FPDI758DMS
|Side
|Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|Gemline
|GLCD300SS
|Side
|Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal
|1L5
|Kenmore
|587-70351E
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Disposal
|ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position
|587-70361E
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal
|587-70413E
|Bottom
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|Kitcheneater
|KE1CORD
|Side
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|1A7, or “6” in the third position
|KE34CORD
|Side
|3/4 HP Garbage Disposal
|Luxart
|LXFIN1C
|Side
|Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer
|1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
|LXFIN34C
|Side
|Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer
|Moen
|GX75C
|Bottom
|GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal
|1M5, or “6” in the third position
|GX100C
|Bottom
|GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal
|GXL1000C
|Bottom
|GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal
|Stream33
|S33WC1WC
|Side
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|1L5
|Waste King
|9980
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
|9980TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-8000
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-8000TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|9950
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|9900TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-3300
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-5000TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|A1SPC
|Bottom
|Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer
|PM3SL-3BMT
|Bottom
|Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|PM4SL-3BMT
|Bottom
|Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|FDL-3300
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|FDL-8000
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer