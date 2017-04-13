× 146,000 garbage disposals RECALLED because metal parts can fly off during use

MILWAUKEE — Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen are recalling about 146,000 garbage disposals because metal parts inside could fly off during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 22 customers have reported metal components flying out of disposals.

Three people have been hit by metal, but no injuries have been reported.

The disposals were sold at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards, and plumbing supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites from December 2015 through March 2017 for between $80 and $370 for ¾ horsepower models and $100 and $450 for one horsepower models.

If you have a recalled model, you should stop using it immediately and call the manufacturer for a free replacement.

Recalled brands, model numbers and serial numbers are listed below. The disposal housings were sold in silver, gray, black and blue and have the brand name printed on them. The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label on the bottom or side of the disposals.