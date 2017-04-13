Caught on camera: Police need your help to identify suspect bank robber

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Associated Bank near 76th and Brown Deer Rd. on Thursday morning, April 13th.

The suspect came into the bank around 10:00 a.m., approached the teller, presented a demand note, and fled the scene with the cash.

Officials say the suspect left in a late 1990s-early 2000s green/tan Subaru Legacy.

The suspect is described as a male, black, between 30-40 years-old, and 6’ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

