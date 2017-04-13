× Portillo’s in Greenfield, the second Wisconsin location, set to open April 18th

GREENFIELD — The iconic Chicago hot dog restaurant Portillo’s is set to open in Greenfield on Tuesday, April 18th.

The Greenfield Portillo’s, located on W. Sura Lane, will be the iconic hot dog chain’s second location in Wisconsin.

“We are excited at the opportunity to bring a second Portillo’s to our neighbors to the north,” said Portillo’s CEO Keith Kinsey. “It has been a pleasure working with the city of Greenfield to make this happen.”

According to a press release, the restaurant will offer Portillo’s classic menu items — including Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads, and Portillo’s famous Chocolate Cake. Customers to the new Greenfield location can also enjoy the Badger Brat, a Usinger’s Fresh Bratwurst made with stone-ground German mustard and sauerkraut, available only in Wisconsin.

Portillo’s Greenfield will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-11:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Guests can also make catering orders by calling 866.YUM.BEEF.

For more information on the company, please visit www.portillos.com.