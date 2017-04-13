Threat to churches in Sussex area investigated; person making threats purports to be Joseph Jakubowski

SUSSEX — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a threat to local churches — and the person making those threats could be Joseph Jakubowski.

A written threat was sent through the United States Postal Service by an individual purporting to be Joseph A. Jakubowski, a wanted fugitive. Jakubowski is being sought on a number of charges and threats of violence in the Rock County area.

The written threat is directed at unspecified churches in the Sussex area, threatening unspecified violence on Easter Sunday.

At this time, while the investigation continues, Waukesha County authorities are unable to substantiate the threat nor its author. The letter is being forwarded for analysis and the authenticity is in question.

Officials ask that all citizens of Waukesha County be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office has added additional resources to this investigation and is working closely with churches in the Sussex area to review safety plans for Easter Sunday. In addition, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office investigators are collaborating with local leaders, church officials, as well as federal, state, and local law enforcement partners regarding this case.

