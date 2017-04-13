WOW! Wisconsin 3rd grader grows cabbage weighing more than 35 pounds

MADISON — Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Ben Brancel visited Medford on Thursday, April 13th to recognize Sydney Sperl.

Sperl is the Wisconsin state winner in the Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program. Sperl’s winning cabbage weighed more than 35 pounds.

According to a news release, 730 Wisconsin schools participated in the Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program this year. Almost 14,510 Wisconsin students received free O.S. Cross, or oversized, cabbage plants from Bonnie Plants last spring. At the end of the growing season, teachers submitted a class winner, and from those entries, Sperl was randomly selected as the state winner.

Sperl is a student at Medford Area Elementary School. As the state winner, Sperl receives a $1,000 scholarship from Bonnie Plants.

The Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program is a national initiative. For more information, CLICK HERE.