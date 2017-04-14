× Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee receives $60K donation from US Cellular

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Cellular announced Friday, April 14th they have donated $153,000 to nine Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs to provide K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educational opportunities to youth. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee will receive $60,000.

According to a news release from U.S. Cellular, the donation is part of a $1.3 million national commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and National 4-H Council, to boost the learning experience for youth and communities by championing K-12 and STEM educational programs.

The news release states this is the third year U.S. Cellular is funding Boys & Girls Clubs in Wisconsin to support STEM activities for camps, and school and afterschool enrichment programs. This focused approach ensures the company is positively impacting the communities where associates live and work.

“U.S. Cellular’s ongoing commitment to Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs reflects our dedication to the communities we serve across the state,” said John Heimsch, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Wisconsin. “As we enter our third year of this collaboration, we are excited to continue to work with these organizations to focus on STEM programming, as it is an important way to help youth develop relevant career and leadership skills.”

In addition to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, other clubs receiving donations include: Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, Boys & Girls Club of the Fox Valley, Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay, Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh and Boys & Girls Club of Portage County.

To celebrate National Volunteer Month in April, U.S. Cellular associates will also participate in various volunteer activities with local Boys & Girls Clubs such as Earth Day related activities and homework tutoring visits as part of the company’s “Month of Giving.” To help prepare the club for summer, U.S. Cellular volunteers plan to host a baseball clean-up event Wednesday, May 10th.

U.S. Cellular has a longstanding commitment to the community and education. The company has contributed more than $9.65 million to K-12 education since 2009. In 2016, U.S. Cellular associates volunteered at more than 225 Boys & Girls Clubs and 4-H Clubs events, and they are committed to volunteering 35,000 hours in 2017 at a variety of organizations.

