BREAKING: Search underway involving multiple officers in the northern part of Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. — According to Richland County Sheriff’s Department there is a search with multiple officers in the northern part of the county.

A photojournalist from our sister station in Madison saw several officers outside the Village of Viola.

A news conference is planned for this morning at Kickapoo High School in Viola.

There is also a mobile command center in Vernon County.

They are searching the Town of Boaz after several tips about an armed man. They haven’t confirmed if it’s fugitive Joseph Jakubowski.

