NEW BERLIN — Officials¬†responded to an attached garage fire on Meadow Lane Friday evening, April 14th in New Berlin.

The New Berlin Fire Department responded to the scene around 5:50 p.m.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire and thankfully it was contained to the garage.

The New Berlin Fire Department was on scene for approximately two hours. It is not believed to be suspicious.

Damages are estimated between $20,000-$30,000.