× Gov. Walker to sign bill making marijuana extract available

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.

The governor has scheduled a bill signing for Monday in Burlington.

The Republican-controlled Legislature this year approved a bill to make cannabidiol legal with a doctor’s certification. The oil doesn’t produce a high. Parents of children who suffer seizures say it can ease symptoms.

Walker said earlier he supported a narrowly crafted measure on medical marijuana.