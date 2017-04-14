Milwaukee police search for suspect who robbed BMO Harris Bank on Wisconsin Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a robbery of the BMO Harris Bank located on Wisconsin Avenue near 22nd Street.

The robbery occurred Friday, April 14th around 11:50 a.m.

Milwaukee police say a suspect demanded and obtained money from the bank and then fled the area.

PHOTO GALLERY

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 30-35 years ago, 5’9″ tall, medium build, scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark stocking cap, tan hip-length jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.