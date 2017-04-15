WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe and her new baby courtesy Animal Adventure Park

Ex-NFL player driving truck that ran over, killed 3-year-old daughter

Posted 2:34 pm, April 15, 2017, by , Updated at 02:36PM, April 15, 2017

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 30: Todd Heap #86 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball against the Denver Broncos at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 30, 2012 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Authorities say a former NFL player was moving a truck that ran over and killed his three-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

The Arizona Republic reports that police say Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa on Friday.

Officials say the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police say impairment was not a factor.

Heap played for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He also played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.