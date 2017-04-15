× Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 9-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing nine-year-old boy. Officials say Triston Welch was last seen on West Magnolia Street, near 87th Street Saturday morning, April 15th around 9 a.m.

Authorities describe Welch as a 4’2″ tall, 40 pounds, small build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded long coat, blue shirt, gray sweatpants and black boots.

At this time, officials have not provided a photo of Welch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.