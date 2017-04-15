× Police: Man fatally shot near 38th and Kaul in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday evening, April 14th.

Officers were called to the neighborhood near 38th and Kaul around 8:15 p.m. A 29-year-old man was shot during circumstances that are unclear at this time. Despite lifesaving measures, the victim died at the scene.

Milwaukee police are currently seeking a motive and searching for suspect(s).

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.