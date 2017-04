MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on this Easter Sunday afternoon, April 16th are on the scene of a double shooting.

It happened near 8th and Keefe around 2:30 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed for FOX6 News one victim was taken to Children’s Hospital.

