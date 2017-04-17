Arrowhead High’s Dylan Richman one of the best competitive shooters in the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTLAND -- Dylan Richman is a senior at Arrowhead High School. Dylan is on the All-American Scholastic Shooting Team. He's been competing the past 4 years. In the first two years he finished first. In the next year he finished second and this past year he finished in third. Dylan says he started up competitive shooting to be with his dad and have fun. After high school, Dylan is planning on attending college. He says he would like to study aerospace engineering or mechanical engineering. Besides shooting guns, Dylan like superheroes. The Flash is his favorite.

Dylan Richman

Competitive Shooter

Arrowhead High School