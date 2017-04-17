× Gov. Scott Walker to sign marijuana extract bill in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.

The governor plans to sign the bill Monday in Burlington.

Parents of children who suffer from seizures have pushed for access to cannabidiol oil for years.

The bill would make possession of the oil legal with a doctor’s certification.

The measure passed the Republican-controlled Legislature after a similar version stalled last session amid fears it would lead to full marijuana legalization.

The oil does not produce a high.