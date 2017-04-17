LIVE: 2 left lanes closed, westbound I-94 at Elm Grove Road, because of a traffic incident

Snap-on says Pres. Trump visit will highlight manufacturing

Posted 11:44 am, April 17, 2017, by , Updated at 12:05PM, April 17, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: U.S. President Donald Trump greets guests during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.

MADISON — Tool manufacturer Snap-on says President Donald Trump’s visit to the company’s headquarters in Wisconsin will highlight “the essential nature of American manufacturing to our nation’s future.”

Trump plans to visit Snap-on’s Kenosha headquarters on Tuesday. The company posted a comment about his visit on its website Monday.

Snap-on is based in the congressional district of House Speaker Paul Ryan, but he will not be there for Pres. Trump’s visit. He is overseas with a congressional delegation visiting several NATO countries.

Trump carried Wisconsin by less than a percentage point and a poll in March showed his approval rating to be just 41 percent.

Snap-on says it sees Pres. Trump’s visit as an “encouraging development” to help highlight the importance of manufacturing.

