× Snap-on says Pres. Trump visit will highlight manufacturing

MADISON — Tool manufacturer Snap-on says President Donald Trump’s visit to the company’s headquarters in Wisconsin will highlight “the essential nature of American manufacturing to our nation’s future.”

Trump plans to visit Snap-on’s Kenosha headquarters on Tuesday. The company posted a comment about his visit on its website Monday.

Snap-on is based in the congressional district of House Speaker Paul Ryan, but he will not be there for Pres. Trump’s visit. He is overseas with a congressional delegation visiting several NATO countries.

Trump carried Wisconsin by less than a percentage point and a poll in March showed his approval rating to be just 41 percent.

Snap-on says it sees Pres. Trump’s visit as an “encouraging development” to help highlight the importance of manufacturing.