Medical Examiner: 72 overdose deaths so far this year in Milwaukee County, 57 were opiate-related
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed on Tuesday, April 18th that there have been 72 overdose deaths so far this year in Milwaukee County — and 57 of those deaths were opiate-related.
There were 343 overall drug deaths — with 148 heroin-related and 97 fentanyl-related deaths in 2016. The 97 deaths related to fentanyl is an increase of 223 percent from 2015.
The 148 heroin deaths in Milwaukee County in 2016 is a 35 percent increase from 2015, when there were 110 heroin deaths.
In 2015, 255 people died as a result of drug overdoses.
This epidemic is being taken up by a task force in Milwaukee — made up of city leaders, heath officials and community organizers.