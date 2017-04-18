× Pres. Trump to visit Snap-on Tools in Kenosha, promote “buy American, hire American” policies

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump is expected to arrive at Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, April 18th. This, before his visit to Snap-on Tools in Kenosha.

A crowd had gathered at the airport early to welcome Pres. Trump.

When the president gets to Snap-on Tools, he is expected to promote “buy American, hire American” policies.

Snap-on maintains its headquarters in Kenosha, where it was founded in 1920. It closed its Kenosha manufacturing plant in 2003, though it still makes hand tools at a facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.