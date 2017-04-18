× Summerfest announces BMO Harris Pavilion headliners and performance dates

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Tuesday, April 18th the lineup of headliners slated for the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite during Summerfest’s 50th.

The lineup features:

June 28 10:00 pm The Moody Blues June 29 4:00 pm Foghat 9:45 pm Toto June 30 9:45 pm House of Pain July 1 TBA TBA July 2 9:45 pm Steve Miller Band July 4 9:45 pm Third Eye Blind July 5 7:30 pm Eric Lindell 9:45 pm Phillip Phillips July 6 9:45 pm REO Speedwagon July 7 9:45 pm Huey Lewis and the News July 8 8:00 pm Naima Adedapo 9:45 pm The Band Perry July 9 8:30 pm

9:45 pm Mondo Cozmo

The Shins

All performers and show times are subject to change. Please check Summerfest.com for updates.

As previously announced, new this year, BMO Harris Bank will offer special enhancements specifically for BMO Harris Bank customers. As part of the “BMO Effect,” BMO Harris Bank will enhance the festival experience for its customers by offering the following:

A dedicated entrance south of the box office that offers BMO Harris Bank customers easily accessible and exclusive entry to the festival

Free ATM transactions on the grounds through the entire Summerfest festival season for BMO Harris Bank customers.

A discount on merchandise at the Summerfest store when using a BMO Harris Bank debit or credit card.

According to a press release, Summerfest will once again offer a seating option at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite for all headlining performances. This policy offers Summerfest fans the choice of free general admission seats or reserved seats available for purchase. All seats will be clearly marked within the venue.

FREE Festival Seating: The majority of seating in the BMO Harris Pavilion will be available FREE to the public on a first come, first served basis. Similar to other Summerfest stages, fans may occupy seats as they are available from the time Summerfest gates open.

Advance Purchase Tickets: A select number of reserved tickets will be available for each headlining concert. Patrons may purchase a ticket for the headlining performance for $25.00 per concert, plus fees. Each reserved ticket for the BMO Harris Pavilion includes admission to Summerfest. Tickets go on sale May 8 – 12 and are available through Ticketmaster.com or at the Summerfest Box Office.