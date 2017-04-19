× Man flees from traffic stop after giving deputy ID in Town of Addison

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of speeding away from a deputy during a traffic stop while they were issuing him citations for driving with a suspended license and having no proof of insurance Wednesday morning, April 19th.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 11 a.m., a deputy ran a license plate of a 2007 Ford Fusion on I-41 southbound near State Highway 33 in the Town of Addison. The check revealed the owner did not have a valid driver’s license.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop with the driver, who became argumentative and would not surrender his identification or insurance paperwork upon request. After the third request, the deputy advised the registered owner, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was suspended. The driver then acknowledged he was the registered owner of the Fusion and gave the deputy his license. He did not have proof of insurance.

Officials say the when the deputy returned to the driver’s vehicle after issuing citations, he asked the driver to exit the vehicle three times. The driver refused and abruptly put the car in drive and sped off.

The deputy did not pursue the driver. Authorities say officers must quickly balance the necessity of emergency vehicle operation against the probability and severity of damage or injury. Under both State Statute and department policy, pursuits are terminated – or in this particular case not even initiated – because the offender’s identification has been clearly established so that later apprehension may be accomplished. The deputy correctly concluded there was not continuing need for immediate apprehension.

Since the 26-year-old man provided the deputy with his photo driver’s license (which is now in evidence), authorities know exactly where to find him for the second series of citations –- not to mention the forthcoming criminal arrest warrant for obstructing.