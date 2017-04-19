MILWAUKEE -- Brynn Weinzirl is not only Miss Racine 2017, but also a children's book author. She recently released "Bee and the Book." She joins Real Milwaukee to tell us a little more about it -- and give away some copies.
Miss Racine 2017 talks about recently released book “Bee and the Book”
-
This new children’s book could help your child overcome their fears of dark places
-
Take a trip back in time to the wild west, but how?
-
Managing your photo mess: Organize your printed pictures once and for all, but how?
-
“Critically needed:” Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, platelet donations
-
Man arrested following drug bust in Racine; 3 children found living in home
-
-
Chelsea Clinton announces April book tour
-
February 1
-
KT Tunstall is back with a new album Rolling Stone described as “power pop gem”
-
Latest edition of M Magazine is now out: Editor-in-chief talks changes made to the publication
-
“We are so lucky:” Thousands of books are going from kids in Greendale to kids in Milwaukee
-
-
After heart attack, ‘Biggest Loser’ host Bob Harper ‘back to square one’
-
Exercise & fitness for all ages: Stay in shape all year at Elite Sports Club
-
Florida fire started by book burning destroys at least 10 homes