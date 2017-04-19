“Need some help?” Rob Gronkowski pops into White House briefing

The New England Patriot’s Rob Gronkowski paid a surprise visit to the White House briefing room during Wednesday’s televised briefing.

The tight end popped his head into the briefing room and jokingly asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer whether he needed any help, drawing laughs. “I think I got this. But thank you,” Spicer responded.

The Super Bowl champions are visiting the White House to accept congratulations from President Donald Trump for another NFL title.

Spicer, a Patriots fan, seemed to appreciate the interruption, saying: “that was cool.”