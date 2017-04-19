× Police: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash recovered, vehicle’s owner taken into custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they have recovered the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near 30th and Mitchell on the city’s south side.

A 62-year-old man, now identified as Israel Soto-Colon, was crossing the street near 35th and Mitchell when he was struck around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, April 18th. Soto-Colon suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

Officials said on Wednesday morning that the owner of the striking vehicle was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. MPD continues to investigate and will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

