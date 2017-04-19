Recognize him? Police seek suspect who ripped keys out of man’s hands, stole his car, struck him with it

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect after a 61-year-old man was carjacked at on Easter Sunday.

It happened just before 9:00 a.m. near 27th and Capitol.

Police said the suspect approached the 61-year-old man in a parking lot, ripped the key’s from his hand, and then stole his 1992 Cadillac DeVille. The suspect then began to drive the DeVille — and struck the victim with it before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have released surveillance video from the parking lot of the Pick ‘n Save store located near 27th and Loomis in an effort to identify the suspect. According to police, the suspect seen in the video stole merchandise from the store, and then fled with others from the store in the stolen DeVille.

The DeVille was recovered on April 18th near Greenfield and Cesar Chavez.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 23 and 27, standing 5’10”-6’1” tall, with a slender build, light facial hair and hair pulled back into a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with white sleeves and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

