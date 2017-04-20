× Bus driver hailed for taking quick action to help man reported missing

MILWAUKEE — A bus driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System is being hailed for taking quick action to find a missing Waukesha County man.

Bus driver Matt Kallas recounted the night on March 20th when he not only made a new friend, but also possibly saved that person’s life.

“I said, ‘You know, there’s people out there looking for you.'” Kallas said.

Kallas was on his way home after a late shift when he spotted a car going 50 miles an hour in a 70 mile an hour zone. He immediately recognized the car as one described in a Silver ALert for missing 79-year-old Charles Wolf.

“When he turned off, I exited behind him and I was actually able to coax him into a parking lot,” Kallas said.

“But for that action, this is something that could have ended in a much less happy story,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

Kallas shared his story of what happened and his personal connection to the Silver Alert program on Thursday, April 20th.

