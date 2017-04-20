Milwaukee County Board okays Audit Board to spend $35K to sue Sheriff Clarke

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors authorized the Audit Division on Thursday, April 20th to spend up to $35,000 on outside counsel to sue Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke so the auditors can interview sheriff’s deputies.

Supervisors authorize the Audit Division to spend up to $35k on outside counsel to sue @SheriffClarke so auditors can intvw sheriff deputies — County Board (@MKECountyBoard) April 20, 2017

Milwaukee County auditors want to sue Sheriff Clarke for blocking an investigation and are requesting to hire private lawyers with taxpayer money.

The Milwaukee County Board’s judiciary committee on Thursday, April 6th voted 4-0 to authorize up to $35,000 for legal expenses. Auditors are requesting outside counsel because the county’s Corporation Counsel represents both the Audit Services Division and the Sheriff’s Office, and would have a conflict of interest in this case.

A 2015 county ordinance gives auditors the ability to talk to any county employee, elected official, vendor or contractor as part of an investigation.

Asked to point to another county ordinance, state law or federal law that gave him the ability to block access, Clarke didn’t directly answer.

Auditors are investigating a harassment complaint filed by a Milwaukee man, Dan Black, after a run-in with Sheriff Clarke on an airplane in January. They are also auditing medical care provided by an outside company, Armor Correctional Health Services, at the county’s two jails. Four inmates died in custody in 2016.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.