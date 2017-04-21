Can you help? Milwaukee police need help identifying armed robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Citgo gas station located near Teutonia and Hampton around 9:30 p.m. on April 3rd.

According to police, the suspects entered the gas station and one of them pointed a gun at the clerk. The suspects demanded money, stole the money, and then fled from the scene.

Suspect #1 is a black male and he was last seen wearing a Brewers hat, Brewers jacket, blue pants and white shoes.

Suspect #2 is a black male and he was last seen wearing a Packers hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball hat, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.