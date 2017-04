MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News one person was badly injured after being struck by a vehicle near Sherman Boulevard and Douglas Avenue Friday night, April 21st.

The call to police came in shortly before 9 p.m.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the man was struck and transported by paramedics to Froedtert Hospital.

PHOTO GALLERY

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this story.