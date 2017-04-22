× TMZ: “Happy Days” star Erin Moran passes away at 56

MILWAUKEE — Erin Moran, known for playing Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days,” and its spinoff “Joanie Loves Chaci” has died, TMZ reports. She was 56.

According to TMZ, Moran was in the limelight in the early 70s when she was cast on “Happy Days” as Joanie, the younger sister of Ron Howard’s character.

Moran continued her role as Joanie alongside Scott Baio in “Joanie Loves Chachi,” for one season.

Throughout her career, Moran landed roles on “Murder, She Wrote,” “Desperation Boulevard,” and “Celebrity Fit Club.”

Story developing, more to come.