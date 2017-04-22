× Walworth County: 30-year-old Darien man dies after being struck by trailer on Highway 14

WALWORTH COUNTY — Officials say a 30-year-old Darien man was struck and killed while walking on High 14 near the intersection of S/D Town Line Road in Walworth County.

The crash took place Saturday, April 22nd shortly after 6 p.m.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the 30-year-old man identified as Austin Fehrm, was walking near the edge of the roadway when he was struck by a trailer being pulled by a white 1998 GMC 2500 pickup truck, driven by a 51-year-old man from Darien. The trailer consisted of dual tanks of Anhydrous Ammonia used for agriculture purposes.

Despite life-saving efforts, the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Fehrm dead at the scene around 7:45 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspectors.

Responding agencies include the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Darien and Sharon Fire and Rescue Services, Mercy MD1 physicians, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.