City leaders to take part in gun safety panel discussion at City Hall in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton on Monday, April 24th will take part in a “gun safety panel discussion” at City Hall.

According to a news release from Alderman Hamilton’s office, he will join other elected officials and community leaders during the event, organized by the Gun Safety Group of Milwaukee, which has put together a Responsible Gun Ownership Campaign called “I Care We Care About You Milwaukee.”

“I am committed to promoting responsible gun ownership and taking strategic approaches to reduce gun related crime and violence. I think it is critical to include a multi-pronged approach to raise awareness and engage the community in these efforts,” President Hamilton said in the release.

According to the Gun Safety Group of Milwaukee, issues expected to be covered at the event include:

Current laws that support gun ownership, that do not protect citizens: The Right to Carry also should carry a right to protect the innocent from a decision to own or discharge a firearm. The Right to Carry may need to called The Privilege to Carry. No law should preserve a freedom or right if it will cause chaos or senseless deaths.

Educating citizens regarding new gun laws and putting processes in place now to ensure gun owners are knowledgeable concerning their decision to own a firearm.

New ways to protect our children and youth from access to guns legal or illegal.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday.