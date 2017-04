× Milwaukee police: Man shot near 28th and Meinecke, dies at hospital

MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old man was shot near 28th and Meinecke on Saturday afternoon, April 22nd. He later died at a hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. They say the victim was shot by a suspect in a passing car.

Milwaukee police are seeking a motive and searching for suspect(s).

