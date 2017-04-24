× Celebrate Mother’s Day with heart-shaped chocolate cake! Portillo’s makes it available for delivery nationwide

BROOKFIELD/GREENFIELD — Portillo’s is celebrating Mother’s Day with heart-shaped chocolate cake!

According to a news release from Portillo’s officials, as a special treat for mothers across the country, Portillo’s is adding the special menu item to its online Shop & Ship offerings — allowing guests to deliver a heart-shaped cake to anyone nationwide.

In celebration of the holiday, Portillo’s is once again partnering with the American Red Cross to donate a portion of proceeds from every cake purchased – up to $5,000 – to the relief organization’s charitable efforts.

The Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cakes ($14.99) will be available for in-store pick-up from May 12th-14th.

Beginning May 1st, customers can pre-order the sweet treat by ordering online, calling 866-YUM-BEEF, or by visiting or calling the Portillo’s store nearest to them.

The cakes will also be available for nationwide shipping from May 1st-31st via www.portillos.com. Priced at $34.99, all orders include one single-layer chocolate cake, spatula, and do-it-yourself icing.