Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch promotes financial literacy while reading to students at St. Marcus

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch on Monday, April 24th helped teach kids about money — reading to students at St. Marcus Lutheran School.

“You need to save money for a skateboard, dad says. I say, ‘I will do chores and earn lots of money!’ How many of you do chores at home? All of you? Good job!” Kleefisch said.

Kleefisch read the book “Little Critters Just Saving Money” to the second graders as part of Money Smart Week Big Read. The program gives thousands of financial books to children and families.