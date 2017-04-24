Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan reacts to shots fired at MFD: “What in the world is going on?!”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan is reacting with some bold statements after police say a bullet penetrated the window of a Milwaukee Fire Department station near Teutonia and Locust during a shots fired incident Sunday, April 23rd.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. as the firefighters at Station 30 were getting dispatched to a car fire. Firefighters reported hearing a loud noise, but in the rush of responding to the call, didn’t have time to investigate the cause. When they returned, they found shattered glass and the punctured window.

Police said they do not believe the station was the intended target. No one was hurt at the station, and no equipment was damaged.

MPD is investigating a report of three shots being fired in the area.

In February, a similar situation unfolded at the fire station near 30th and Locust.

Donovan released this statement on the shooting: