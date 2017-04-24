Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan reacts to shots fired at MFD: “What in the world is going on?!”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan is reacting with some bold statements after police say a bullet penetrated the window of a Milwaukee Fire Department station near Teutonia and Locust during a shots fired incident Sunday, April 23rd.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. as the firefighters at Station 30 were getting dispatched to a car fire. Firefighters reported hearing a loud noise, but in the rush of responding to the call, didn’t have time to investigate the cause. When they returned, they found shattered glass and the punctured window.
Police said they do not believe the station was the intended target. No one was hurt at the station, and no equipment was damaged.
MPD is investigating a report of three shots being fired in the area.
In February, a similar situation unfolded at the fire station near 30th and Locust.
Donovan released this statement on the shooting:
“For the second time in just over eight weeks, someone has fired shots at a Milwaukee Fire Department engine house. This time it was Engine 30/Ladder 12 near N. Teutonia Ave. and W. Locust St.
And again, I am having an incredibly hard time processing this incident. Who the hell would do such a thing? These MFD personnel are there to serve the neighborhood and our city, and they’re putting their lives on the line for our citizens!
And why are people firing guns on our streets so openly, and so brazenly?
We just lost a longtime, dedicated and well-known city employee – Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz – when he was gunned down while on the job last month. And now someone is deliberately shooting at one of our manned engine houses, again?
My good wishes go out to the MFD personnel at the engine house, as it is by the sheer grace of God that no one was hurt in the incident.
We need some imperative steps immediately from our city leaders to restore order in our most challenged neighborhoods. The time to step up is now!
We’ve been experiencing gunfire at night and other crimes in neighborhoods that have never had those issues before. What in the world is going on?
It has been almost a year that the Public Safety Committee held special hearings and the Council then issued a multi-pronged public safety plan. I believe it’s time for that plan to be embraced and to be implemented.
If it is not, I fear what we will be seeing in our neighborhoods this summer.”